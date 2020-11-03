To The Twitterverse and Beyond with SXSW Online

For over a decade, SXSW has built a strong social presence with a growing audience every year. While 2020 may have slowed things down, your brand is ready for a new enterprise and like Jean-Luc Picard, you may be looking to ‘engage’. SXSW offers Social Media Packages enabling fans and followers to discover your brand and join in the excitement.

Connect directly with the social media savvy attendees across the furthest reaches of the globe by aligning with one of the most anticipated events of the year. With options both during and outside the 2021 SXSW Online dates (March 16-20) on sxsw.com/news and our official Twitter page, you can tailor your social media to the right audience. Explore how your online presence can ignite a world of possibilities and team up with SXSW to launch an unforgettable 2021 experience.

