Announcing the next wave of Keynotes and Featured Speakers for the 34th edition of the SXSW Conference which celebrates the convergence of technology, film, and music industries.

The Keynotes announced today include Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy Award-winning composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross — who also comprise Nine Inch Nails, which will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this Spring and join Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer and writer Damon Lindelof to discuss their collaboration on the HBO series Watchmen; multiple Grammy-award winning musician, actress, producer, director, and writer St. Vincent a/k/a Annie Clark in conversation with musician, actress, writer, and director Carrie Brownstein; eight-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, activist, star of the second season of Amazon’s critically acclaimed series Homecoming and the upcoming film Antebellum Janelle Monáe; filmmaker, and writer and director of the Golden Globe nominated film The Farewell Lulu Wang; SM Entertainment founder Soo-Man Lee in conversation with Capitol Music Group COO Michelle Jubelirer; Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore has been added to the keynote conversation with founding member and creative force for Pink Floyd, Roger Waters; Executive Director of Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation Cat Packer in conversation with Cannabis Doing Good and kindColorado president and founder Kelly Perez.

“Today’s announcement is one of the most significant we’ve done in the history of SXSW,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “The Keynote and Featured Speakers added to the lineup are can’t-miss luminaries who are headed to SX to share the theories, strategies, and motivation behind their success. We’re honored to share the whole of this year’s stellar conference schedule with our attendees. There’s definitely something for everyone at the 2020 event.”

Newly-added Featured Speakers include Judd Apatow, Kenya Barris, Noam Chomsky, Jean Ellen Cowgill, Kevin Feige, Alex Garland, Guru Gowrappan, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Admiral William McRaven, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Ozzy Osbourne, Margo Price, Raekwon, Jason Segel, David M. Solomon, Robin Thede, Kim Kardashian West, Jaboukie Young-White, Meg Whitman, and many more.

As you get to know the latest round of speaker additions below, add events to your SXSW Schedule and explore 22 programming tracks associated with each Conference session. Dates and times are now live in the SXSW Schedule for all Keynotes and Featured Speaker Sessions – stay tuned for room assignments. Once you add an event to your Favorites list it will automatically populate updates on your personalized Schedule.

These visionaries join previously announced Keynotes Gabo Arora (Convergence), Erin Lee Carr (Film), Diplo (Music), Reggie Fils-Aimé (Convergence), Kim Gordon (Music), Whitney Wolfe Herd and Jon Korngold with Gayle King (Interactive), Laurene Powell Jobs (Convergence), and Roger Waters (Music).

For the first time at SXSW Film, independent content creators will have the opportunity to participate in an Episodic Pitch-A-Thon presented by SeriesFest in partnership with SXSW. The Pitch-A-Thon is an exclusive live episodic pitch session with top television, new media and digital execs in hopes of moving their projects — and careers — forward. SXSW 2020 filmmakers will be among six slots in a live event where each Creator/Creative Team will have five minutes to pitch in front of an audience. An industry panel of experts seated on stage will then have seven minutes to give their feedback to each project. This event will be approximately 90 minutes.

ISM Hexadome, a 360° immersive installation demonstrating the empowerment of shared direct experience through sound, art, film and technology, comes to SXSW 2020. Comprised of 6 giant cinema screens, Epson advanced laser projection and 52 channels of spatial sound featuring exclusive commissioned audio/visual collaborative works by artists including Thom Yorke & Tarik Barri, Suzanne Ciani & AudeRose, Ben Frost & MFO, as well as a first-of-its-kind immersive cinematic experience by Paramount Pictures and Little Cinema for the highly-anticipated release of Antoine Fuqua’s action thriller Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg and in theatres Summer 2020.

