UNICEF, Bob’s Red Mill, Good Food For Good, and Ora Organics: Brands in Action Series

In this special summer series, we’re highlighting companies who are answering the call of their communities around the world. Whether in coordinated efforts with like-minded organizations or working internally to do their part, these companies are using their resources to support others.

As we navigate through these uncertain times, now more than ever consumers are looking to support the brands that are supporting others. These four companies have done exceptional work in response to the global crises and you can make a difference with them.

UNICEF USA Increases Already Established Advocacy

UNICEF’s mission from the beginning has always been to “support the world’s children through fundraising, advocacy and education”. Using resources like the world’s largest humanitarian warehouse in Copenhagen, they are able to send emergency supplies within 48-72 hours anywhere in the world. UNICEF is focusing on multiple Covid-19 prevention programs providing supplies as well as information for those in need. In conjunction with all of their other efforts, UNICEF has also created a page dedicated to addressing the Black Lives Matter movement. The organization has a pre-written email imploring your members of Congress to join House Resolution 988. By simply entering your contact information and pressing send you can communicate to your legislators the need for radical change.

Bob’s Red Mill Multiplies Efforts To Feed Communities

Built by husband and wife in the early 60s, Bob’s Red Mill is rooted in the idea of wholesome natural foods and whole grains. The employee-owned company has been dedicated to feeding their communities for years and multiplied their efforts when met with a global pandemic. Providing both financial and product support, Bob’s Red Mill has extended their charitable reach to multiple organizations throughout the country including making a donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Good Food For Good Joins Hunger Relief Efforts

Good Food For Good has been fighting against hunger since its inception in 2013. The idea is simply to make a difference through food using fresh organic ingredients and donating a meal for each meal purchased. As food banks across the globe increase in visitors, so do their needs. The DO GOOD Tote was launched in response to the pandemic and will supply families in need with 10 meals per tote while also supporting women empowerment, fair trade and sustainable materials.

Ora Organics Sending Support to Wellness Warriors

The nation was first introduced to Ora Organics in 2017 on ABC’s Shark Tank. The plant-based supplement company sought to create supplements that focused on “quality nutrition, ethical sourcing and helping others be well.” Now they have extended their expertise to those who can benefit from it most. Beginning in early April, the health supplement brand opened nominations from their social media platforms for local frontline workers to receive a free bundle of their top immune-boosting products.

When met with times like these, it’s inspiring to see companies responding to the needs of others. Now more than ever it’s imperative to recognize that the best way to get through challenging experiences is to do so together. For more information on their efforts and how you can get involved, visit the websites above.

