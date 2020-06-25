US Patent and Trademark Office and New Zealand Music Commission: Brands in Action Series

In this special series, we’re highlighting companies who are answering the call of their communities around the world. Whether in coordinated efforts with like-minded organizations or working internally to do their part, these companies are using their resources to support others.

Moving forward through extraordinary circumstances is a collaborative effort combining the ingenuity of experts in all fields. While providing resources is nothing new for governmental services, the pivot to responding to a global pandemic lead to uncharted waters. Fortunately some departments have been able to keep up with community needs.

US Patent and Trademark Office

The US Patent and Trademark Office was established in 1975 building off of the foundation laid by George Washington for the American patent system. Protecting innovation and ideas has evolved as inventors and entrepreneurs are challenged to adapt to a socially distanced world. The USPTO COVID-19 Response Resource Center is the primary landing page for patent seekers and provides updates and resources for innovators across the country.

A pilot program has been introduced to prioritize the examination of inventions related to the diagnosis, prevention, or treatment of COVID-19. Up to 500 applications will be considered and approved for this program to move forward with their designs as quickly as possible. By partnering with the Japan Patent Office (JPO) both hope to assemble creators from around the world to work towards solutions. In a joint statement the USPTO and the European Patent Office (EPO), “are now offering assistance through time extensions and fee deadlines, as well as flexibility on hearings, such as offering video conferences or postponements. By doing so, we hope to continue supporting inventors with high-quality intellectual property rights that help them attract investment and license technology, create jobs, and enter new markets with confidence and predictability.”

New Zealand Music Commission

The New Zealand Music Commission is in phase one of its coronavirus response extending financial support to numerous creative programs across the nation. Cath Andersen, Music Commission Chief Executive, states, “New Zealand musicians and the people who support them to make a living have been devastated by the international pandemic. Like tourism, COVID-19 has completely stopped the live music sector, which employs the majority of people who work in contemporary music, and hugely restricted the ability for artists to earn a sustainable living. This investment by the Government will support New Zealand artists and venues who are at heart of our sector.”

With the announcement of the NZ Music Recovery Package comes the support dedicated to NZ Music Month Make Good Fund, Outward Sound Make Good Fund, and more along with a wealth of resources for creatives.



For more information on how these government agencies are uplifting our scientific and creative communities, visit the websites above.