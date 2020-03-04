Video Verification and the Fight Against Fake News

Social media, user-generated content and the 24/7 newsroom have dramatically raised the stakes in the battle to uphold accuracy in the media. Video news agency Ruptly will be on hand throughout SXSW to discuss navigating the content minefield in the fake news era.

Hear from the experts



Ruptly’s SXSW schedule kicks off on March 15 with a not-to-be-missed panel in partnership with VRT NWS investigative journalist, Tom Van de Weghe and YouTube phenomenon Derpfakes. Alongside her co-panellists, Laura Lucchini, Ruptly’s Head of News and a driving force behind its dedicated verification unit, will be delving into the world of video fakery and how the media industry can fight to maintain trust.

Open for discussion all week



SXSW attendees can also get a more informal lowdown by coming to Ruptly’s meet-up, ‘Covering Chaos: Video Verification From the Frontline’, on March 16. Headed by Laura Lucchini and Stephen Mangan, Ruptly’s Senior Verification Editor, the session will explore the challenges of modern newsgathering, especially in war zones.

Laura and Stephen will also be available to meet all week, at Ruptly’s stand (position 731, Media & Journalism section, Hall 1 of the Trade Show), where visitors can even try their own hand at verification.