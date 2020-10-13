Vote Y’all: 2020 Election Voter Checklist

We’re less than a month away from the 2020 U.S. Election Day on November 3 so it’s time to cue up “The Final Countdown” and get ready to vote!

With many states already in full swing, early voting expands across the country as more polls open this week. Follow our quick rundown of voting prep and resources you can review in advance to ensure you are ready to cast your ballot.

Voter Checklist

Find Your Polling Place – Polling locations and times are subject to change so be sure to locate your polling place before you go.

– Polling locations and times are subject to change so be sure to locate your polling place before you go. See What’s On Your Ballot – use Ballotpedia’s sample ballot lookup tool to view your state’s ballot and learn more about local races in your county.

– use Ballotpedia’s sample ballot lookup tool to view your state’s ballot and learn more about local races in your county. Review Voter ID Requirements – Voter ID requirements can frequently change, so double check your state’s Voter ID Laws to ensure you have what you need before you head to the polls.

– Voter ID requirements can frequently change, so double check your state’s Voter ID Laws to ensure you have what you need before you head to the polls. Practice COVID-19 Safety – Continue to follow essential COVID-19 health tips including wearing a mask, sanitize/wash your hands before and after voting, and maintain social distancing while waiting in line. Select your state to view COVID-19 election information.

– Continue to follow essential COVID-19 health tips including wearing a mask, sanitize/wash your hands before and after voting, and maintain social distancing while waiting in line. Select your state to view COVID-19 election information. Vote! – Make sure your voice is heard on November 3. Vote early to avoid longer wait times on Election Day.

Early Voting Dates

Early voting is currently open for Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan*, Minnesota*, Nebraska, Pennsylvania*, South Dakota*, Vermont*, Virginia*, and Wyoming*.

10/12–10/30: Georgia

10/13-11/2: Kentucky

10/13-10/30: Texas

10/14-10/26: Tennessee

10/15-10/31: North Carolina

10/15-10/28: Oregon

10/16-11/2: Washington

10/17-10/30: Massachusetts

10/17-10/30: Nevada

10/17-10/31: New Mexico

(*In-person absentee voting only. Early voting dates may vary by county. View all states’ early voting dates here.)

For more information, explore vote.org as well as their Election Protection Guide to know your rights as a voter. If you encounter any issues when trying to vote, call the Election Protection Hotline at 1-866-687-8683.

Now go on and get to the polls, y’all!