2021 SXSW Gaming Awards — Public Voting Now Live

Every year, video games become more important as a medium. Creative and technical boundaries are pushed to greater heights in pursuit of artistic expression — whether in the form of compelling narrative, timely social commentary, soaring aesthetic achievement, or cerebral and emotional satisfaction from innovative and engaging gameplay.

To celebrate the technical, artistic and design achievements of each year’s best titles and their creators, we host the annual SXSW Gaming Awards — this year entirely digitally as part of SXSW Online. After a rigorous process of nominee selection, this year’s awards feature 43 unique games contending for honors in 12 categories. As with each year, we turn to the SXSW community to help us determine the final winners. Browse the list of nominees below, and vote now for your favorite titles — the polls are open until 11:59pm CT on Tuesday, February 23, so don’t delay.

Once the polls close, we’ll determine the winners through a weighted total of public voting, advisory board and SXSW staff input before presenting the most innovative, culturally influential and technically perfect games of the year at the SXSW Gaming Awards Ceremony on Saturday, March 20 at 7:00pm CT. We’re partnering with gaming and entertainment news veterans IGN to host a phenomenal online award ceremony, presented by community platform Discord. The show will be broadcast as part of SXSW Online and on ign.com, and streamed live twitch.tv/sxswgaming and twitch.tv/ign.

Vote Now

2021 SXSW Gaming Awards Nominees

Video Game of the Year

Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and creates a distinct gaming experience across all platforms and genres.



DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades — Supergiant Games

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment



Indie Game of the Year

Awarded to the independently-developed game that exemplifies overall excellence and creates a distinct gaming experience across all platforms and genres.



Tabletop Game of the Year

— Young Horses— Ion Lands— NExT Studios / Team17— Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing— Easy Trigger Games / Coffee Stain Publishing— Happy Ray Games / Humble Games— Moi Rai Games / Team17— Nodding Heads Games / Super.com— Hopoo Games / Gearbox Publishing— Hello Games

Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and ingenuity of any tabletop game in any genre.



Calico — Flatout Games

Fort — Leder Games

Oceans — North Star Games

The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine — KOSMOS

The Search for Planet X — Renegade Game Studios / Foxtrot Games



VR Game of the Year

Awarded to the VR game that exemplifies overall excellence in gameplay and design across any VR platform.



Down the Rabbit Hole — Cortopia Studios / Beyond Frames Entertainment

Half-Life: Alyx — Valve

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond — Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts

Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — Skydance Interactive



Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award

Awarded to the game that best challenges the “norm” of everyday gaming and offers a culturally innovative view of a game world, character, or gameplay.



ASTRO’s PLAYROOM — Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dreams — Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment

If Found… — Dreamfeel / Annapurna Interactive

Tell Me Why — DONTNOD Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment



Excellence in Animation, Art, & Visual Achievement

Awarded to the game with the most well-designed and stunning visuals, including animation effects and graphics.



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft

Cloudpunk — Ion Lands

Final Fantasy VII Remake — SQUARE ENIX

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios



Excellence in Game Design

Awarded to the game with the best overall design concept, gameplay mechanics, and best execution.



Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time — Toys for Bob / Activision

Desperados III — Mimimi Games / THQ Nordic

Hades — Supergiant Games

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

Watch Dogs: Legion — Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft



Excellence in Score

Awarded to the game that best exemplifies artistic excellence in musical score and how it progresses the narrative of the game.



Cyberpunk 2077 — CD Projekt Red / CD Projekt

DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks

Final Fantasy VII Remake — SQUARE ENIX

Ori and the Will of the Wisps — Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios

Trials of Mana — Xeen / SQUARE ENIX



Excellence in Multiplayer

Awarded to the game with the best player-to-player interaction experience.



Deep Rock Galactic — Ghost Ship Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

Huntdown — Easy Trigger Games / Coffee Stain Publishing

Risk of Rain 2 — Hopoo Games, Gearbox Publishing

Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts

VALORANT — Riot Games



Excellence in Narrative

Awarded to the game with the best storyline and dialogue.



Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hades — Supergiant Games

Immortals Fenyx Rising — Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales — Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Last of Us Part II — Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment



Excellence in Audio Design

Awarded to the game with the most outstanding and impactful sound effects.



Bugsnax — Young Horses

DOOM Eternal — id Software / Bethesda Softworks

Observer: System Redux — Bloober Team

Star Wars: Squadrons — Motive Studios / Electronic Arts

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 — Vicarious Visions / Activision



Excellence in Technical Achievement

Awarded to the game that pushed the capabilities of technology and programming furthest or most effectively.



ASTRO’s PLAYROOM — Team ASOBI / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dreams — Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Genshin Impact — miHoYo

Ghost of Tsushima — Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Microsoft Flight Simulator — Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios



Vote Now

Join Us for SXSW Online 2021

Register for SXSW Online today! Passholders have access to the full range of content available during SXSW Online including Conference Keynotes, Featured Speakers, Mentor Sessions, Networking Meet Ups, Film Festival Screenings, Comedy Festival Showcases, Online Exhibitions, and Professional Development.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX news.