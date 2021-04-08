A Spotlight Shines on British Creativity

The U.K. Department for International Trade, along with incredible UK partners, delivered an innovative and engaging series of SXSW 2021 talks, concerts, meetings, and showcases that demonstrate why British Creativity remains peerless.

The British Music Embassy, a longstanding venue for up-and-coming talent, showcased 35 artists across many genres of music. You can still enjoy select songs from the BME on Spotify and watch the sessions on SXSW Online through April 18.

UK House gathered the best of British advertising, art, tech, immersive technology, music and innovation under one digital roof during SXSW. UK House boasted the biggest representation from any country with over 2,000 registered delegates, 130 speakers, 50 country meetings, four Clubhouse sessions, Theon Cross — the world’s first VR tuba player — and a beguiling conversation with an AI-powered robot. All content is available on the UKAEG YouTube channel.

In addition, DIT brought a trade mission of exceptional companies selected from a historically large applicant pool. Learn more about the ways these companies are redefining the creative industries in our look book.

This year’s SXSW may be over, but the pace of UK creative innovation continues unabated. Stay tuned to when DIT brings a fresh wave of talent and thought leadership to SXSW 2022.

