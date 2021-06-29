By Hailey Hess

06/29/2021

SXSW 2022 Innovation Awards: Enter Your Project By the August 19 Early Deadline

SXSW Interactive Innovation Awards Ceremony - Photo by Miguel Esparza

We cannot wait to see the projects and ideas bred and cultivated from a year at home at this year’s Innovation Awards – a celebration of the most exciting tech developments, achievement, and discoveries in the connected world.

Enter your project to vie for top honors in this unique, long-running SXSW competition. Five finalists will be selected to demonstrate their projects for SXSW attendees and the Innovation Awards Finalist Judges at the SXSW Innovation Awards Finalist Showcase. SXSW audiences attending the Finalist Showcase will also vote to determine the winner of the People’s Choice award.

Apply by the Early Entry deadline: June 29 – August 19, 2021 or Regular Entry deadline: August 20 – November 11, 2021.

This year’s Innovation Award categories include:

  • AI & Machine Learning
  • Health, Med, & BioTech
  • Innovation in Connecting People
  • Music & Audio Innovation
  • New Economy
  • Robotics & Hardware
  • Smart Cities, Transportation & Delivery
  • Social & Culture Impact
  • Speculative Design
  • Student Innovation
  • Visual Media Experience
  • VR, AR & MR
  • Wearable Tech

    • Apply Now

    Past Participants

    Through the years, many projects have shined at the Innovation Awards. Some standouts include HBO’s SXSWestworld by Giant Spoon, MasSpec Pen by the Eberlin Lab at The University of Texas at Austin, Maestro: Empowering VR Storytelling Through Social Collaboration by Penrose Studios, and more.

    “The international exposure we received from SXSW allowed us to connect with student-researchers from around the globe who are inspired by our work and interested in collaborating with us.”Alex and Joe Pinkerton, Co-Founder and CEO of Graphene Brain-Computer Interface by Brane Interface – Student Innovation Category Winner

    SXSW’s Hall of Fame provides further inspiration to get your application in. Honoring eight individuals whose work has helped shape the connected world and continues to guide digital industries, it is sure to spark creativity.

