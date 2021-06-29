We cannot wait to see the projects and ideas bred and cultivated from a year at home at this year’s Innovation Awards – a celebration of the most exciting tech developments, achievement, and discoveries in the connected world.

Enter your project to vie for top honors in this unique, long-running SXSW competition. Five finalists will be selected to demonstrate their projects for SXSW attendees and the Innovation Awards Finalist Judges at the SXSW Innovation Awards Finalist Showcase. SXSW audiences attending the Finalist Showcase will also vote to determine the winner of the People’s Choice award.

Apply by the Early Entry deadline: June 29 – August 19, 2021 or Regular Entry deadline: August 20 – November 11, 2021.

This year’s Innovation Award categories include:

AI & Machine Learning

Health, Med, & BioTech

Innovation in Connecting People

Music & Audio Innovation

New Economy

Robotics & Hardware

Smart Cities, Transportation & Delivery

Social & Culture Impact

Speculative Design

Student Innovation

Visual Media Experience

VR, AR & MR

Wearable Tech

Past Participants

Through the years, many projects have shined at the Innovation Awards. Some standouts include HBO’s SXSWestworld by Giant Spoon, MasSpec Pen by the Eberlin Lab at The University of Texas at Austin, Maestro: Empowering VR Storytelling Through Social Collaboration by Penrose Studios, and more.

“The international exposure we received from SXSW allowed us to connect with student-researchers from around the globe who are inspired by our work and interested in collaborating with us.” – Alex and Joe Pinkerton, Co-Founder and CEO of Graphene Brain-Computer Interface by Brane Interface – Student Innovation Category Winner

SXSW’s Hall of Fame provides further inspiration to get your application in. Honoring eight individuals whose work has helped shape the connected world and continues to guide digital industries, it is sure to spark creativity.

