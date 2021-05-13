Audible Releases ‘Best of SXSW 2021’ Podcast

Each year, SXSW attendees flock to the festival to hear from today’s most influential creators and innovators. This year, Audible produced the “Best of SXSW 2021” podcast, exclusively bringing highlights from compelling panel sessions to listeners around the world.

The eight episode podcast features select moments from various sessions and Keynote conversations, coming together to address major themes and topics from this year’s festival. This year’s talent ranges from global icons such as Richard Branson and Melinda Gates to innovators in entertainment including James Cameron and Matthew McConaughey.

Visit audible.com/bestofsxsw to listen to the podcast, and for additional content from this year’s speakers, go to audible.com/sxsw

