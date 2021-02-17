At Bristol Myers Squibb People are Our Greatest Resource

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop, and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.

We have the best and the brightest people in the industry. They are the foundation of our success and our competitive advantage. They work together to bring our mission to life.

Our commitment to our employees means we embrace a diverse workforce and inclusive culture. The health, safety, professional development, work-life balance, and equitable, respectful treatment of our employees are among our highest priorities.

We create a work environment that places a premium on passion, innovation, urgency, accountability, inclusion, and integrity to bring out the highest potential of each of our colleagues. We believe that the diverse experiences and perspectives of all our employees help to bring out our best ideas, drive innovation, and achieve transformative business results.

Whether you’re looking to enhance your education or begin to apply your expertise, we offer several opportunities to jump-start your career. We welcome people from diverse backgrounds who bring a broad range of experiences to the table. Join our talent community to stay connected about the latest news and career opportunities that match your skills and interests, and view our SXSW Professional Development Hub posting to learn more.

