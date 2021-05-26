Could Your Startup Change the Future of Energy?

Studio X is proud of SixLab, the company’s global incubator for energy and exploration entrepreneurs. SixLab helps startups gain traction in the industry through world-class mentorship, resources, and access to facilities that help shape and refine their ideas. Once accepted into the innovation hub – entrepreneurs, geoscientists, and ecosystem stakeholders can exchange ideas with advisors-in residence and receive tangible support in order to reimagine the future of energy.

SixLab currently has ten startups, more than 90 community members, and access to 50 mentors with expertise in all areas of the geoscience, data science, and energy industry. Startups range from AI companies to seismic processing software engineers to oil and gas trailblazers. SixLab is actively accepting applications from people or companies who are eager to disrupt the way we work in energy today and chart the course for what the industry will look like tomorrow.

Does your startup have the potential to change the energy industry? Go to 6lab.io and click “Apply” to answer a few questions about your professional background, your work, and your interest in SixLab.

