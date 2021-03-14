Drawing Is For Everyone: Let Spencer Nugent Show You How

Creating hand-drawn art is essential to being human. As children we all express ourselves using crayons and colored pencils, but many of us stop once we enter adulthood. In this two-day live event, rediscover your love of drawing – award-winning industrial designer Spencer Nugent will show you how.

Spencer Nugent’s step-by-step instructions will make it easy even if you think you “can’t draw.” He’ll show you tips for creating beautiful artwork both on paper and digitally using Adobe Fresco for iPad. Adobe Fresco is new app designed for those who create for profession or passion, and free to use. You can follow along easily, ask questions in the live chat, or just watch and be inspired.

Ready to go? Grab a pen, paper, or your iPad and let’s get sketching. Regardless of skill level, anyone can use Spencer’s tips to start drawing now – or start drawing better. It’s all a matter of “perspective.”

