Eluvio LIVE Provides Artists with Novel Blockchain-Based Streaming and Ticketing Platform

At this year’s SXSW, Eluvio unveiled Eluvio LIVE, a novel streaming and ticketing platform for concerts and all manner of premium exhibitions, distributed directly from artists to their global audiences.

Eluvio LIVE is built upon the award-winning Eluvio Content Fabric, used by Tier 1 media companies including MGM Studios, FOX Networks, and others. Now, Eluvio LIVE enables artists and publishers to enjoy low-latency, owner-controlled content distribution directly to their fans, through highly customizable event sites and digital experiences. Eluvio LIVE is the world’s first 4K video streaming and ticketing service with all content secured and sold via blockchain contracts–with no distribution or content management fees.

The platform provides high quality, low latency streaming to AppleTV, Roku, mobile and browser platforms, with built-in geofencing, dynamic personalization, digital NFT (non-fungible token) creation and merchandising for concerts, sporting events, movie screenings or premieres. Live content is automatically recorded and reusable on demand, and it can be refashioned and remonetized to support new experiences.

If you missed Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio, present at SXSW, you can watch it on demand at: https://live.eluv.io/news

