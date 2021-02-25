Finland Defines the Future Through Innovations in New Technologies and Sustainability

Finland is among the top 10 sustainable countries in the world and committed to becoming the first carbon-neutral welfare state by 2035. Finland is also one of the leaders in sustainable solutions thanks to innovations that replace fossil-based materials. Anything made from petroleum can be made from wood – a natural renewable resource. During SXSW, the Innovative Wood event will showcase biocircular innovations, from medicine to fashion. Join us in our transatlantic collaboration initiatives, designed to strengthen sustainability and make a global impact.

At SXSW, Finland shares a glimpse into the future with a series of panel discussion covering topics such as cybersecurity, quantum computing and the new space economy. Finland is a hot spot for high-tech R&D, both in quality and focus as well as being a gateway to the European market.

As the Happiest Country in the World for three years running, the balanced Finnish way of life goes beyond responsible practices. Finland invests in knowledge, innovations and people. For those looking to relocate, Finland offers diverse work opportunities and a high quality of life, all of which contribute to a healthy and stable lifestyle.

Future thoughts, creativeness and more – connect with us at the Finland booth.

