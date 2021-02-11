If we can’t be in Austin for SXSW this year, let’s just go straight to the Moon. Or Mars. Join Texas A&M’s Space Lab at SXSW as we virtually explore new ideas and innovations, and offer solutions and a better understanding of what the future holds for our world and the cosmos. Our space-themed panels discuss out-of-this-world topics like:

Who on Earth should govern space?

What’s the feasibility of building a life-sustaining environment on other planets?

With the future of humankind relying on space, how do we push our bodies and minds to the limit?

Texas A&M holds a land-, sea-, and space-grant, so it’s no surprise that space-related research occurs in most of our 17 colleges and schools, where faculty reach out across campus to work on interdisciplinary projects. With more than 71,000 academically-driven students who are motivated by selfless service, and world-class scholars engaged in front-line research, we continue to unlock humankind’s potential on earth and beyond. We are proud of who we’ve become since opening our doors 145 years ago. Some of the milestones we’ve reached within the last year:

Ranked 4th nationally in best universities in the country (Washington Monthly)

25 percent of our students are first-generation college attendees

Ranked 1st in the nation for most graduates serving as CEOs of Fortune 500 companies

1st in Texas for best value (Money magazine)

As the world contemplates what’s next, Texas A&M is making certain our investment in the future is more than just part of the global conversation – it’s traveling into galaxies both near and far.

