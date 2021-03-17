Hemp Market Education, Conversation, & Advice

In a newly-emerging market like industrial hemp, events represent a key channel for information sharing and supply chain connectivity — in short, they help people learn and conduct business.

hempTALKS was born in early 2020 in the aftermath of event cancellations due to the pandemic. In an effort to maintain the hemp market’s positive momentum, High Grade Hemp Seed sponsored the hempTALKS initiative to fill the gap with content, conversation, and expert advice.

Hemp is revitalizing agriculture, turbocharging business, improving health, and delivering life-changing returns for farmers and entrepreneurs. hempTALKS collects content from a broad base of sectors, geographic locations, and interests including industry trends, scientific advances, consumer products, genetics, compliance, and more.

The hemp market is rapidly maturing. CBD, CBG, and other cannabinoids hold great promise for yet undiscovered wellness benefits. Industrial applications for hemp encompass everything from paper and fiber to biofuel and plastic alternatives. And at hempTALKS, you can follow all the latest developments in the hemp industry.

Explore hempTALKS

A founding company within hemp's resurgence, High Grade Hemp Seed produces best-in-class hemp genetics and powers economic and environmental sustainability as the newest partner in Santa Fe Farms’ rapidly growing hemp ecosystem.

