Here’s How Perfect Corp. and Shiseido Are Helping to Drive Consumer Engagement and Conversion Through Innovative AI & AR Beauty Tech

Perfect Corp. continues to lead the digital transformation across the beauty industry, helping 320+ trailblazing beauty brands reimagine their consumer beauty shopping experience through innovative beauty tech.

The pandemic resulted in a dramatic shift towards safe, contactless, beauty trial experiences, relying heavily on augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to solve consumer pain points and bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds, entering a new “phygital” realm. This shift was also accompanied by the demand for “shoppertainment,” a new-age combination of experiential and entertaining shopping experiences that resonate on and off the digital screens.

At this intersection, Perfect Corp. thrives developing cutting-edge, outside-the-box solutions for brands to leverage across all consumer touch points, creating a more impactful shopping journey that drives engagement and conversion. As part of SXSW Online 2021 official programming, Perfect Corp. shared an in-depth look at the technologies and experiential solutions that brands are using today to create strong, meaningful connections with their customers. Watch the replay now, as Perfect Corp.’s Wayne Liu, Senior VP and General Manager, and special guest Angelica Munson, Global Chief Digital Officer at Shiseido Group, dive into the secret to driving engagement with beauty tech.

