Join Today’s Session Progress Starts with Us: Access and Inclusion for All

Join us in today’s 11:00am CT SXSW session “Progress starts with us: access and inclusion for all”, where we will have a real conversation about the inequities that are holding our world back from true progress. Technology has the power to transform, but for those without access, it is creating a divide. When the pandemic resulted in a new, virtual way of living, it dramatically increased the disparity between those with access and those without. Something must be done.

Participants include:

Emmanuel Acho, NYT Bestselling Author & Host, “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” a web series about racism to drive open and uncomfortable dialogue.

Talia Milgrom-Elcott, Founder and Executive Director, 100Kin10, a national network on track to reaching President Obama’s goal of 100K STEM teachers in 10 years.

Trinity Thorpe-Lubneuski, Senior Director, Comcast, leads administration for Internet Essentials, the nation’s largest broadband adoption program.

Jessica Anderson, Director, Strategic Giving at Dell Technologies, drives programs to help students create career paths in STEM, ultimately helping realize Dell's social impact goal of transforming the lives of one billion people.

Please join in the conversation! Because progress starts with all of us.

