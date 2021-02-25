OHUB & SXSW Double Clicking on Racial Equity

2020 was pivotal. While navigating a global pandemic, Americans started having honest conversations about how anti-Blackness locks Black Americans out of equitable opportunities everywhere. Although the tech ecosystem has created new multi-generational wealth for a lot of people, the percentage of Black communities participating in a meaningful way is negligible.

This is the opportunity that OHUB, SXSW, The City of Austin, Capital Factory and Huston Tillotson University are joining forces to solve — at scale.

For six years, OHUB has partnered with 100+ companies to bring students to SXSW Interactive. To date, over 1,000 students from 400 colleges and universities have experienced all OHUB.SXSW has to offer, including interviews to land internships and full-time roles. With a 90% placement rate, and median internships and starting salaries of $20,000 and $90,000 respectively, we create measurable economic output for the culture.

In 2021, we’re working to get thousands of applications and sponsors to power a cohort of up to 1,000; and our ask of the ecosystem is simple: 1,000 companies—large and small—sponsor, mentor and hire at least one student to attend OHUB.SXSW. The work continues!

Let’s make history.

