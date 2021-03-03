No one could have imagined how 2020 would shine a light on the societal inequities that are holding our world back from true progress. In our SXSW session ”Progress Starts With Us: Access and Inclusion For All“, experience real conversations about how these inequities have led to a digital divide, where limited access to technology and digital skills are creating barriers to opportunity. We know something must be done.

Participants include:

Emmanuel Acho , New York Times Bestselling Author & Host, Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, a web series about racism to drive open and uncomfortable dialogue.

, New York Times Bestselling Author & Host, Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, a web series about racism to drive open and uncomfortable dialogue. Talia Milgrom-Elcott , Founder and Executive Director, 100Kin10, a national network on track to reaching President Obama’s goal of 100K STEM teachers in 10 years.

, Founder and Executive Director, 100Kin10, a national network on track to reaching President Obama’s goal of 100K STEM teachers in 10 years. Trinity Thorpe-Lubneuski , Senior Director, Comcast, leads administration for Internet Essentials, the nation’s largest broadband adoption program.

, Senior Director, Comcast, leads administration for Internet Essentials, the nation’s largest broadband adoption program. Jessica Anderson, Director, Strategic Giving at Dell Technologies, helping realize Dell’s social impact goal of transforming the lives of one billion people.

Join us here on Tuesday, March 16 at 11am CT to discuss the role we can all play to ensure the innovation that starts here at SXSW is built for and accessible to all.

Stay connected with SXSW – follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX news.