Small Island, Tech Giant: The Thriving XR Ecosystem in Taiwan

Taiwan may be small in size, but the island is a major player on the world stage for everything tech-powered. From devices to creative works, award-winning VR experiences to immersive content, Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF, presented by TAICCA) is showcasing Taiwan’s key players in the XR ecosystem at the SXSW Online 2021.

Partly supported by the Immersive Content Grant of TAICCA, the featured projects benefit from the integrated XR ecosystem in Taiwan. Many surprises await the SXSW attendants, including award-winning VR creator, Hsin-Chien Huang’s immersive VR piece Through the Body, the world’s first 5G VR mobile headset and XR social platform XRSPACE, a Little Ant & Robot Café immersive theater performance, as well as XR products and technologies that allow SXSW participants to perceive time and space from a brand new perspective.

Stay connected with SXSW – follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX news.