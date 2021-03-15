Get Your SXSW Merch: New 2021 Gear and Collaborations for a Cause

Even though we can’t be together this year, bring a piece of SXSW and Austin, TX home to wherever you are with SXSW Merch.

Dive into our online shop at merch.sxsw.com to get your SX lewk sorted including official SXSW and SXSW EDU hats, tees, accessories, and more. It’s a great way to up your remote work wardrobe and get some new pieces for optimal comfort while experiencing SXSW Online. Preview collections including Collaborations for a Cause, exclusive merch bundles, and limited-edition items below.

Collaborations for a Cause

This year we felt it was important to bring attention to local causes near and dear to the SXSW family. So, we created Collaborations for a Cause to do just that. This collection of official SXSW merchandise donates a portion of proceeds to select local charities. Our goal is to shed a light on Austin’s changing landscape and to give back to some communities that have given so much to us over the years.

Supporting Austin Restaurants

To bring attention to Austin’s struggling restaurants, we teamed up with local artist Lauren Dickens to design a t-shirt inspired by the local foodie scene that we all love and miss so much. We also created a booklet of recipes from a handful of restaurants so that those outside of Austin can still get a little taste of the city. A portion of proceeds from these two items will be donated to the Southern Smoke Foundation to help raise money and awareness for those in the industry that have been affected. If you are able to donate directly, please do so at southernsmoke.org/support and select Austin Relief Funds.

Supporting Austin’s Live Music Scene

Austin’s Live Music scene was certainly hit hard this past year, so we asked Texan artist Carlos Hernandez to dream up a t-shirt and poster design for SXSW 2021 merchandise. A portion of proceeds from these two items will be donated to the Red River Cultural District’s Banding Together to help raise money and awareness for those in the industry that have been affected. If you are able to donate directly, please do so at https://redriverculturaldistrict.org/donate.

Social Justice Reform

As Austin continues to grow and evolve, social justice is as important as ever. Shining a light on local justice reform, we were lucky to have local artist Rex Hamilton create a colorful and inspiring t-shirt design. A portion of proceeds from this collaboration will be donated to the ACLU of Texas. If you are able to donate directly, please do so at https://action.aclu.org/give/support-aclu-texas.

Texas Winter Storm Relief

It’s hard to imagine it was only a couple weeks ago that Texas was hit by one of the worst winter storms in history. Power and water outages affected so many throughout the state. While the weather is gone, there is still a lot to be done for those affected by this untimely natural disaster. With the purchase of our Love Y’all tee, we will make a donation to Austin Mutual Aid and its efforts to support those still in need. If you are able to donate directly, please do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kick-the-cold-austin-mutal-aid.

Shop Collaborations for a Cause

Merch Bundles

This year, we are offering limited-edition merch bundles that include some of our top sellers – with a discount! We have bundles big and small including commemorative posters, t-shirts, sunglasses, koozies, and more. Don’t miss this special opportunity to shop these presale bundles.

Shop Merch Bundles

2021 Gear

New to the shop, browse exclusive collections including our new tie dye tees, pullovers, and fanny packs as well as our newest 2021 event tees, hats, and posters.

Our Tie Die Collection includes screen-printed shirts and hoodies with unique dye treatments in blue and black. Plus, up your fanny pack game with a special tie dye edition.

Shop Tie Dye Collection

Time to stop and smell the Cactus Roses! This Cactus Rose Collection pays tribute to Austin’s beloved cacti and their delicate yellow blooms. Teaming up with Camp Collection, you will find a retro-inspired double ringer tee and varsity pullover sweater with matching sweatshorts perfect for keeping cozy this season.

Shop Cactus Rose Collection

Up next, you will find our Thunderbird Collection soaring proudly. With vibrant hues reminiscent of the Austin sunset, these casual prints are sure to lift your spirits.

Shop Thunderbird Collection

Rock on with our Eagle Collection. Inspired by vintage rock tees and tour jackets, these items will keep your wardrobe looking fly.

Shop Eagle Collection

Back again, Aviator Nation brings us their super soft staples. You will want to live in these sweats year-round.

Shop Aviator Nation Collection

Calling all dog lovers – snag SXSW’s very first dog leashes. (Pups need SX swag, too!)

Playing barista at home? We’ve got mugs for you, too.

Zip, stash, clip, loop, strap, or carry – the SXSW Quick Pack created by Topo Designs helps you take all your essentials on the go.

Shop Accessories

