Collaborations for a Cause – SXSW Merch Collection

This #GivingTuesday, we want to spotlight a few Austin causes near and dear to the SXSW family.

The Collaborations for a Cause collection was launched in 2020 to shed a light on Austin’s changing landscape and to give back to some communities that have given so much to us over the years. With your purchase from this collection of official SXSW merchandise a portion of the proceeds will be donated to select local charities supporting Austin restaurants, the live music scene, social justice reform, and other relief efforts. Browse the collection below featuring designs from local artists.

Supporting Austin Restaurants

To bring attention to Austin’s struggling restaurants, we teamed up with local artist Lauren Dickens to design a Foodie tee inspired by the local scene.

We also teamed up with a handful of local Austin restaurants to create a Wish You Were Here Recipe Booklet filled with a delightful assortment food and drink recipes from some of our favorite spots. We also threw in a few postcards from Austin with love!

A portion of proceeds from these two items will be donated to the Southern Smoke Foundation to help raise money and awareness for those in the industry that have been affected. If you are able to donate directly, please do so here and select Austin Relief Funds.

Social Justice Reform

As Austin continues to grow and evolve, social justice is as important as ever. Shining a light on local justice reform, we were lucky to have local artist Rex Hamilton create an inspiring and colorful Lotus tee design.

A portion of proceeds from this collaboration will be donated to the ACLU of Texas. If you are able to donate directly, please do so here.

Supporting Austin’s Live Music Scene

After Austin’s Live Music scene was hit hard in 2020, we teamed up with the Red River Cultural District to support their artist relief grant program. Houston-based serigraphy artist Carlos Hernandez dreamt up the Wanted: Live Music tee and poster design.

A portion of proceeds from these two items will be donated to the Red River Cultural District’s Banding Together to help raise money and awareness for those in the industry that have been affected. If you are able to donate directly, please do so here.

Texas Winter Storm Relief

In February 2021, Texas was hit by one of the worst winter storms in history. Power and water outages affected so many throughout the state and there is still a lot to be done. With the purchase of our Love Y’all tee, we will make a donation to Austin Mutual Aid and its efforts to support those still in need.

