As the world around us continues to shift and evolve, SXSW is dedicated to meeting the moment and supporting the brands and attendees that make our annual event memorable. That includes finding ways to get us all over the intimidating job hunt hump and diving into that next big career move. With the SXSW Professional Development Hub both job seekers and employers are empowered to find the right connections!

We’ve been in the lab all year creating an event where online engagement can lead to discovery and career growth. In the same way SXSW put Austin on the map as a destination for musical and visual artists, it has become a beacon for job seekers, where attendees can find the world’s most eligible applicants and innovative career opportunities all in one place. Add a trip to the SXSW Online Creative Industries Exhibition and you have an all-inclusive, one-stop shop for professionals with real-time networking interactions!

It’s time to re-animate those resumes and liven up your career pages, the Professional Development Hub is here to help. The search for exceptional talent is on – explore the latest postings and stay tuned for weekly updates throughout the season.

Interested in Professional Development Hub marketing opportunities for your business? Contact us today!

To keep up with future announcements, program updates, and all things SXSW follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and SXSW News.