TikTok Brings Creativity, Joy and Inspiration to SXSW 2021

TikTok believes that creativity and joy are key to connection and discovery — and that leaning into authenticity, not away from it, is the way to move forward. And they brought that inclusive optimism to SXSW to inspire marketers and creators to be brave in realness.

“Creators and brands come to TikTok to create and shape culture and engage with a hyperengaged audience. 2020 made it hard to feel hopeful or brave as a marketer. But we see brand success stories every day on TikTok and know it’s possible for everyone. That felt like an important story to bring to SXSW.” – Sofia Hernandez, Head of US Business Marketing at TikTok

After a challenging year for so many brands and businesses, TikTok inspired creativity and joy at SXSW, and encouraged marketers to tap into what makes them and their audiences unique. In a nod to Women’s History Month, TikTok’s Sandie Hawkins, GM of Global Business Solutions, and Hernandez were be joined by the women behind some of the biggest brand success stories on TikTok.

At SXSW, TikTok brought these inspiring conversations to life with some of today’s biggest brand innovators, and welcomed audiences to tap into their inner creator, and imagine what’s possible when you lean into authenticity.

