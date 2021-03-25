White Claw® Toasts to Innovative Disruptors at This Year’s SXSW

White Claw® is proud to be the official hard seltzer partner at this year’s SXSW Online. White Claw® is a brand that lives and breathes innovation. Coming off the heels of its latest product release – White Claw® Hard Seltzer Iced Tea – it made sense for the brand to celebrate like-minded innovators across the interactive, film and music industries.

With a great passion for encouraging fans’ creativity, White Claw® looks forward to sharing this unique digital experience with attendees and connecting in new and meaningful ways.

Stay connected with SXSW – follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX news.