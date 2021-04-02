Why Great Partnerships Are All About Trust

The trust-based approach makes all the difference, everyone agreed. After recording the Danish Pavilion’s SXSW event ‘Creative Insights: Partnerships for impact’ the three speakers from TAKT, &Co. and Kontrapunkt could all nod in agreement that trust is a common denominator for their successful partnerships abroad.

Being a small country, Denmark has always had to work collaboratively, across disciplines and borders. Like many Northern European countries, Denmark ranks high on their degree of trust – both towards the public sector and private companies. Especially the public-private partnerships (PPP) which are a key feature of the Danish society and business field, bringing innovation and new solutions. In short, Danes are trusting – and they want to trust you. Though they may sound like a partner to be easily fooled, this is a strength that benefits everyone involved. Danes approach any collaboration with the attitude that the team is set based on competencies – not a pre-established hierarchy. They expect you to be there because you have something valuable to offer, and they will listen to you accordingly. Working from the precondition that the best idea can come from anywhere and anyone, a partnership based on trust has a real chance to create creative solutions with impact. Great goal, right? Content provided by Creative Denmark

