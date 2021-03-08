You Won’t Want to Miss SXSW EDU Online from March 9-11

This week we kick off the first-ever, all-digital SXSW EDU Online. We are more than a year into the pandemic – and education, families, and student learning are fundamental to the issues faced in communities across the country. With a program that both addresses the moment and points to the future of innovation, SXSW EDU Online is bringing together a unique set of thought leaders to connect, empower, and inspire the community.
Here are five reasons why your SXSW should start with SXSW EDU Online:
Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Bruce Perry kick off the event with a powerful conversation about trauma, resilience, and healing. Go deeper on trauma’s impact with the United States of Trauma and A Trauma-Engaged, Culturally-Responsive District.
The future of work starts with the future of talent and this year’s program is packed with content in the Work Reimagined track. Look for sessions on How Universities Can Power the Future of Work, Will Robots Displace Workers of Color, and Bias, Bias Everywhere: Toward Fairer Hiring.
At the heart of the program is ensuring Equity & Justice for all learners. Dive deep into the latest work being done through sessions addressing how to Decolonize Textbooks: Racist & Sexist Curricula, Actualizing Antiracism: A Radical Classroom Model, LGBTQ-Inclusive Curriculum Mandates: A Discussion, and Empathy in Equity: Author & Educator.
Take part in building the next generation’s civic engagement with sessions on Media, Digital Literacy, & Civil Discourse and Misinformation, Civics, and Protecting Societies. Even hear from students themselves on their coverage of the election with PBS Newshour in More Than a Subject: Civics, Teens, & Storytelling.
We are all learners, so take this opportunity to up your game with sessions like Creative Hustle, Revelations from Our Pandemic Pivots, and Master Class: Leaders Don’t Lead. Plus, schedule time to connect one-on-one with our amazing lineup of mentors.
SXSW EDU Online takes place March 9-11, 2021 and registration is open through the end of the event. Don’t miss out on all of the live content and know that much of the program will remain on demand after the event dates.