By Gary Watkins

03/12/2022

News

2022 SXSW Gaming Awards Winners Announced

2022 Game of the Year Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Announcing the winners for the eighth annual SXSW Gaming Awards, recognizing the most creative and influential titles, teams, and individuals in the industry.

The winners were revealed during the virtual SXSW Gaming Awards show on Saturday, March 12 at 7:00pm CT.

This year’s SXSW Gaming Awards included 40 nominees across 12 different categories, with winners determined by a weighted total between SXSW staff and advisory board input as well as public voting.

2022 SXSW Gaming Awards Nominees

Video Game of the Year

Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and creates a distinct gaming experience across all platforms and genres.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker — SQUARE ENIX

Nominated:
It Takes Two — Hazelight / Electronic Arts
Psychonauts 2 — Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Resident Evil Village — Capcom

Indie Game of the Year

Awarded to the independently-developed game that exemplifies overall excellence and creates a distinct gaming experience across all platforms and genres.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits — Ember Lab

Nominated:
Chicory: A Colorful Tale — Greg Lobanov / Finji
Death’s Door — Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital
Inscryption — Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital
Loop Hero — Four Quarters / Devolver Digital
Lost Words: Beyond the Page — Sketchbook Games / Modus Games
The Medium — Bloober Team
Unpacking — Witch Beam / Humble Games
Valheim — Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing
The Wild At Heart — Moonlight Kids / Humble Games

Tabletop Game of the Year

Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and ingenuity of any tabletop game in any genre.

Dune: Imperium — Dire Wolf Digital / Dire Wolf Digital

Nominated:
Cascadia — Randy Flynn, Beth Sobel, Dylan Mangini, Molly Johnson, Robert Melvin, Kevin Russ, Shawn Stankewich, David Lezzi / Flatout Games
Oath: Chronicles of Empire & Exile — Cole Wehrle / Leder Games
Roll Camera! The Filmmaking Board Game — Malachi Ray Rempen / Keen Bean Studio
That Time You Killed Me — Peter C. Hayward, Jeff Fraser, Alex Cutler / Pandasaurus Games

VR Game of the Year

Awarded to the VR game that exemplifies overall excellence in gameplay and design across any VR platform.

Resident Evil 4 VR — Armature Studio / Oculus Studios

Nominated:
After The Fall — Vertigo Games
Demeo — Resolution Games
Lone Echo II — Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios
Song in the Smoke — 17-BIT

Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award

Awarded to the game that best challenges the “norm” of everyday gaming and offers a culturally innovative view of a game world, character, or gameplay.

Unpacking — Witch Beam / Humble Games

Nominated:
Chicory: A Colorful Tale — Greg Lobanov / Finji
Before Your Eyes — GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games
Life is Strange: True Colors — Deck Nine Games / Square Enix
Lost Words: Beyond the Page — Sketchbook Games / Modus Games

Excellence in Animation, Art, & Visual Achievement

Awarded to the game with the most well-designed and stunning visuals, including animation effects and graphics.

Forza Horizon 5 — Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

Nominated:
Deathloop — Arkane Lyon / Bethesda Softworks
Exo One — Exbleative / Future Friends Games
Kena: Bridge of Spirits — Ember Lab
The Wild At Heart — Moonlight Kids / Humble Games

Excellence in Game Design

Awarded to the game with the best overall design concept, gameplay mechanics, and best execution.

Inscryption — Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital

Nominated:
Deathloop — Arkane Lyon / Bethesda Softworks
Loop Hero — Four Quarters / Devolver Digital
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Returnal — Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Excellence in Original Score

Awarded to the game that best exemplifies artistic excellence in its original musical score and how it progresses the narrative of the game.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker — SQUARE ENIX

Nominated:
The Artful Escape — Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive
Kena: Bridge of Spirits — Ember Lab
The Medium — Bloober Team
Wytchwood — Alientrap Games / Whitethorn Games

Excellence in Multiplayer

Awarded to the game with the best player-to-player interaction experience.

It Takes Two — Hazelight / Electronic Arts

Nominated:
Back 4 Blood — Turtle Rock Studios / Warner Bros. Games
Halo Infinite — 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios
Riders Republic — Ubisoft Annecy / Ubisoft
Valheim — Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing

Excellence in Narrative

Awarded to the game with the best storyline and dialogue.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker — SQUARE ENIX

Nominated:
Deathloop — Arkane Lyon / Bethesda Softworks
Kena: Bridge of Spirits — Ember Lab
Lost in Random — Zoink Games / Electronic Arts
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — Eidos-Montréal / Square Enix

Excellence in Audio Design

Awarded to the game with the most outstanding and impactful sound effects.

Resident Evil Village — Capcom

Nominated:
Forza Horizon 5 — Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
Hell Let Loose — Black Matter / Team17
Inscryption — Four Quarters / Devolver Digital
Twelve Minutes — Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive

Excellence in Technical Achievement

Awarded to the game that pushed the capabilities of technology and programming furthest or most effectively.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Nominated:
Before Your Eyes — GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games
Forza Horizon 5 — Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios
Hell Let Loose — Black Matter / Team17
Returnal — Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Congrats to all 2022 SXSW Gaming Awards recipients!

Photo Credit: SQUARE ENIX

