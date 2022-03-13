2022 SXSW Gaming Awards Winners Announced

Announcing the winners for the eighth annual SXSW Gaming Awards, recognizing the most creative and influential titles, teams, and individuals in the industry.

The winners were revealed during the virtual SXSW Gaming Awards show on Saturday, March 12 at 7:00pm CT.

This year’s SXSW Gaming Awards included 40 nominees across 12 different categories, with winners determined by a weighted total between SXSW staff and advisory board input as well as public voting.

2022 SXSW Gaming Awards Nominees

Video Game of the Year

Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and creates a distinct gaming experience across all platforms and genres.



Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker — SQUARE ENIX

Nominated: It Takes Two — Hazelight / Electronic Arts Psychonauts 2 — Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment Resident Evil Village — Capcom

Indie Game of the Year

Awarded to the independently-developed game that exemplifies overall excellence and creates a distinct gaming experience across all platforms and genres.



Kena: Bridge of Spirits — Ember Lab

Nominated: Chicory: A Colorful Tale — Greg Lobanov / Finji Death’s Door — Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital Inscryption — Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital Loop Hero — Four Quarters / Devolver Digital Lost Words: Beyond the Page — Sketchbook Games / Modus Games The Medium — Bloober Team Unpacking — Witch Beam / Humble Games Valheim — Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing The Wild At Heart — Moonlight Kids / Humble Games

Tabletop Game of the Year

Awarded to the game that exemplifies overall excellence and ingenuity of any tabletop game in any genre.



Dune: Imperium — Dire Wolf Digital / Dire Wolf Digital

Nominated: Cascadia — Randy Flynn, Beth Sobel, Dylan Mangini, Molly Johnson, Robert Melvin, Kevin Russ, Shawn Stankewich, David Lezzi / Flatout Games Oath: Chronicles of Empire & Exile — Cole Wehrle / Leder Games Roll Camera! The Filmmaking Board Game — Malachi Ray Rempen / Keen Bean Studio That Time You Killed Me — Peter C. Hayward, Jeff Fraser, Alex Cutler / Pandasaurus Games

VR Game of the Year

Awarded to the VR game that exemplifies overall excellence in gameplay and design across any VR platform.



Resident Evil 4 VR — Armature Studio / Oculus Studios

Nominated: After The Fall — Vertigo Games Demeo — Resolution Games Lone Echo II — Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios Song in the Smoke — 17-BIT

Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award

Awarded to the game that best challenges the “norm” of everyday gaming and offers a culturally innovative view of a game world, character, or gameplay.



Unpacking — Witch Beam / Humble Games

Nominated: Chicory: A Colorful Tale — Greg Lobanov / Finji Before Your Eyes — GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games Life is Strange: True Colors — Deck Nine Games / Square Enix Lost Words: Beyond the Page — Sketchbook Games / Modus Games

Excellence in Animation, Art, & Visual Achievement

Awarded to the game with the most well-designed and stunning visuals, including animation effects and graphics.



Forza Horizon 5 — Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios

Nominated: Deathloop — Arkane Lyon / Bethesda Softworks Exo One — Exbleative / Future Friends Games Kena: Bridge of Spirits — Ember Lab The Wild At Heart — Moonlight Kids / Humble Games

Excellence in Game Design

Awarded to the game with the best overall design concept, gameplay mechanics, and best execution.



Inscryption — Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital

Nominated: Deathloop — Arkane Lyon / Bethesda Softworks Loop Hero — Four Quarters / Devolver Digital Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment Returnal — Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Excellence in Original Score

Awarded to the game that best exemplifies artistic excellence in its original musical score and how it progresses the narrative of the game.



Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker — SQUARE ENIX

Nominated: The Artful Escape — Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive Kena: Bridge of Spirits — Ember Lab The Medium — Bloober Team Wytchwood — Alientrap Games / Whitethorn Games

Excellence in Multiplayer

Awarded to the game with the best player-to-player interaction experience.



It Takes Two — Hazelight / Electronic Arts

Nominated: Back 4 Blood — Turtle Rock Studios / Warner Bros. Games Halo Infinite — 343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios Riders Republic — Ubisoft Annecy / Ubisoft Valheim — Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing

Excellence in Narrative

Awarded to the game with the best storyline and dialogue.



Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker — SQUARE ENIX

Nominated: Deathloop — Arkane Lyon / Bethesda Softworks Kena: Bridge of Spirits — Ember Lab Lost in Random — Zoink Games / Electronic Arts Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — Eidos-Montréal / Square Enix

Excellence in Audio Design

Awarded to the game with the most outstanding and impactful sound effects.



Resident Evil Village — Capcom

Nominated: Forza Horizon 5 — Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios Hell Let Loose — Black Matter / Team17 Inscryption — Four Quarters / Devolver Digital Twelve Minutes — Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive

Excellence in Technical Achievement

Awarded to the game that pushed the capabilities of technology and programming furthest or most effectively.



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Nominated: Before Your Eyes — GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games Forza Horizon 5 — Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios Hell Let Loose — Black Matter / Team17 Returnal — Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Congrats to all 2022 SXSW Gaming Awards recipients!