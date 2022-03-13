2022 SXSW Pitch: Meet The Finalists

Want to see creative product demonstrations by the innovative finalists at this past weekend’s SXSW Pitch? Or maybe you want to hear more about the advancements in popular technology sectors from your favorite startups?

Now’s your opportunity to meet one-on-one with the 45 finalists – including the winners of the 9 categories, Best in Show, Best Speed Pitch, Best Bootstrapped, and DEI – at the SXSW Pitch “Meet the Finalist” today, March 14, from 10am to 12pm in Salon C on the fourth floor at the Hilton Hotel. View the list of 2022 winners and finalists here.

For SXSW attendees, tech investors, influencers and media, “Meet the Finalists” is the perfect venue to discover what inventive minds are creating in new technology that will change the world.

“Every year, the incredible startups never fail to amaze during their short presentations at the SXSW Pitch event,” said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. “But they have so much more to share. At ‘Meet the Finalist,’ SXSW attendees have the opportunity to meet with these startups and learn more about how they will make industry change moving forward.”

Past SXSW Pitch finalists from 2009 to 2021 have proven their value to the global startup ecosystem. Numbers don’t lie, and they say the following:

82% of past finalist have received funding

of past finalist have received funding Past finalist have received in excess of almost $14.5 billion in funding

in funding 17% have been acquired by companies such as Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable, Constant Contact and Harmon

Come see who will add to this list. We hope to see you there!

Content provided by Tamara Bell

SXSW Pitch SXSW 2022 – Photo by Beverly Schulze

