A Look Inside Blockchain Creative Labs at SXSW

Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL), FOX Entertainment’s NFT studio, is taking over 5th & Trinity and hosting a series of Web3 parties, events, and experiments March 11-13. We’re giving you a firsthand look inside the lab.

At BCL you’ll spend three days in the future, witnessing the World’s Largest Co-Created NFT, earning tokens, and being dropped free digital collectibles from SXSW artists.

There are a number of experiments to explore through the venue, including the SXSW x BCL NFT Ledger, an infinite, immersive room that will scale a real-time visualization of blockchain data at SXSW.

In another room, you’ll find BCL_RecordBlocks, a new way to discover your new favorite musician via the blockchain and get rewarded with free NFT drops from SXSW artists. Then you’ll walk through the BCL_NFT_Gallery celebrating a series of diverse and new NFT art and entertainment collections by day and experimental DJ parties by night.

Lastly, in the heart of the lab is the BCL_Web3_Exchange, a decentralized exchange of panel discussions and ideas between the best and brightest of Web3.

Come learn, listen and participate in the conversation about the future impact and opportunities of Web3. RSVP to secure your spot at hub.bcl.xyz/sxsw.