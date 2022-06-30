Announcing SXSW Sydney: October 15-22, 2023

The SXSW Conference and Festivals is expanding beyond Austin, Texas to bring its famed celebration of the tech, film, and music industries to Sydney, Australia across seven days and nights from October 15-22, 2023.

Gathering the world’s most inspired thinkers and creatives, SXSW Sydney will be an exploration of the best in Music, Screen, Gaming, Technology, and Innovation. Like SXSW in Austin, SXSW Sydney will be a must-attend event for creators and professionals seeking to shape and discover future trends, emerging technology, and access unrivaled networking opportunities.

SXSW Sydney is a collaboration with TEG, The NSW Government & Destination NSW, and will be the official annual Asia Pacific installment of SXSW, which has taken place every March since 1987 in Austin, Texas.

“We couldn’t be more excited and honored to work with TEG and the New South Wales Government via Destination NSW on an event that brings to Australia the professional opportunities and unexpected discoveries that make SXSW unique," said Roland Swenson, CEO & Co-founder of SXSW. "The purpose of SXSW is to help creative people achieve their goals, and Sydney is the ideal city to serve as a home for the cross-collaboration that exists within the many industries we bring together."

“SXSW is an event without equal internationally that has launched the careers of so many creative professionals,” said Geoff Jones, Group CEO TEG, Event Producer for SXSW Sydney. “Through showcasing the creator industries of the Asia Pacific to the world, SXSW Sydney will establish a new SXSW touchpoint, enabling the international and cross-sector connections that deliver the most innovative products and content. I would like to welcome Colin Daniels as the Managing Director of SXSW Sydney and thank the NSW Government, Destination NSW, and the team at SXSW for their foresight and support."

Industry professionals, talent, partners and more can register their interest now at sxswsydney.com. Get ready for Sydney's take on the iconic SXSW event! Stay tuned for more information throughout the season.

