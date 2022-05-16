In celebration of Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, watch sessions featuring some of the AAPI creative visionaries, innovators, and leaders who have taken the stage at SXSW over the years – starting with a preview below of a few of the conversations held in 2022.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Editor-in-Chief of the Texas Tribune Sewell Chan unearth the preexisting societal divisions that the COVID-19 pandemic laid bare as they discuss loneliness, community trust, and the importance of strengthening our public health and well-being.

Creator and unofficial “Queen of Clubhouse” Swan Sit delves into the future of marketing, how to get over our preconceived notions of Web3, and provides tactical guidance on how brands of any size can create a relevant and agile strategy.

Presenting this year’s Resilience Tech Report, Chief Technology Officer at Everbridge John Maeda takes us through the growing business ecosystem being built by a new breed of global technologists who intend to bring greater resilience to individuals, organizations, and countries.

Grammy Award-nominated artist and New York Times bestselling author Michelle Zauner unpacks her creative journey through storytelling from forming Japanese Breakfast to her latest book Crying in H Mart.

Explore more sessions from the SXSW Conference archive as we honor AAPI creatives from the worlds of tech, film, music, government, healthcare, and beyond.