Billboard & Samsung Galaxy Announce Innovative Team-Up At SXSW

In addition to a star-studded concert series, Billboard and Samsung are teaming up to bring unforgettable experiences to SXSW.

The Samsung Galaxy House, open from Thursday (March 17) to Saturday (March 19) at Smash ATX, will house breathtaking immersive experiences with Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, refreshments, and product displays in which users can test out the advanced features of the Samsung Galaxy S22 camera. The Noteworthy Conversations space inside of the Galaxy House will serve as home base for one-of-a-kind panels, engaging visitors in new perspectives on feminism in rock, the LGBTQ+ artist experience, and new live hybrid music genre Yoruba Tech Soul.

If the photo opportunities at the Samsung Galaxy House weren’t enough to satisfy your photo-taking needs, there’s more — for a fun break in between events, stop by the Selfie-Go-Round, where attendees can capture photos while traveling through a surreal landscape. Taste of Galaxy will offer four flavors of refreshing frozen pops and a photo moment for those who are looking for a sweet escape from the heat.

Billboard will be reporting live throughout 2022 SXSW, so make sure you check back for more details on the exciting Austin takeover.