Build Your Own NFT: Stellar Development Foundation Hosts Hackathon at SXSW

Join thousands of developers and creators for a 48-hour hackathon during SXSW and build NFTs on Stellar.

The Stellar Development Foundation is excited to join SXSW 2022 in Austin as the Finance 3.0 Summit sponsor! We’ll be at the Stellar Lounge (JW Marriott 3rd floor), with thousands of artists and developers onsite and online joining our 48-hour long NFT Hackathon.

Here are the hackathon highlights:

Kick-off happens on March 11th, and the event concludes with awards ceremonies the afternoon of March 13th.

Need space for hacking? Our JW Marriott lounge is open all night from March 12th-13th to fuel your work – water, pizza, coffee, and swag galore!

Can’t make it to our lounge? Sign up to join us online, and join our DevDiscord to stay connected.

In addition to the hackathon, SDF’s DevRel team and TechStars will support a “Create Innovative NFTs on Stellar with JavaScript” workshop on March 11th, followed by a social. Stellar Global will stream live to help our online community get a glimpse of the SXSW experience.

Stay tuned as we announce lineups and hackathon winners! At SXSW? We’d love to see you — remember to drop by our lounge to say 👋 and pick up swag.