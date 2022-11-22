How to Convince Your Boss to Send You to SXSW 2023

South by Southwest is the premier destination for global thought leaders working on new ideas to cultivate creativity and build a better future. From March 10-19, experience 10 days of collaboration, learning, networking, inspiration, and beyond at the 2023 SXSW Conference & Festivals.

From tech startup competitions to future-focused exhibitors and global emerging talent to buzz-worthy speakers, SXSW fosters creative and professional growth across a multitude of industries.

This might be an easy sell to you but how about to your company? We know that registration and travel can add up and be a daunting request to your supervisor. Thus, we've created a list of key takeaways and a handy form letter to help bolster your case to attend SXSW 2023, advance your own professional and personal development, and return an even stronger asset to your company.

South By the Numbers

Nine out of ten registrants say they achieved their goals and would make an effort to attend SXSW again in 2023. Groups of creatives across tech, film, and music industries converge in Austin each March and make SXSW a focal point for exploration, discovery, and connection. Take a look back at some standout stats from last season.

At SXSW 2022:

3,520 speakers shared their knowledge in 1,446 Conference sessions including 10 Keynotes, 518 Panels, 128 Featured Sessions, and more across multiple formats.

68 Meet Ups, 40 Workshops, and 9 Pitch events gave registrants direct access to events highlighting networking and professional growth.

1,504 Music Festival Showcasing Artists and 583 Film & TV Festival screenings provided even more opportunities to connect with industry experts.

What to Expect from SXSW

Unique opportunities to interact directly with attendees from other areas of expertise and parts of the world

Create lasting business connections

Evolve your understanding of current practices

Network with people outside of your industries

Invest in new companies

Find new business opportunities and collaborators

Launch a new product or service

Explore and experience “what’s next” across 25 Conference tracks

Set the creative tone for the year

Level up your professional development skills with one-on-one mentor sessions as well as accreditation opportunities

Double fist tacos and BBQ – and BBQ tacos

Get inspired by diverse programming from visionaries and industry experts

Experience new cutting-edge tech, live music performances, film and television premieres, interactive art, and much more

Expect the unexpected!

