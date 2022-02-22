Creminelli Works With Keep Austin Fed For An Upgraded Snack Experience

Upgrade to charcuterie-grade with Creminelli Fine Meats! This year at SXSW, Creminelli is bringing people together to contribute to the community of Austin.

SXSW attendees are invited to visit the Creminelli booth at Brush Square Park to donate a packaged snack in exchange for a charcuterie-grade snack. All snacks will be donated to Keep Austin Fed, a local food rescue non-profit organization dedicated to reducing hunger and helping the environment by connecting surplus food with neighbors in need.

Creminelli chose to partner with Keep Austin Fed because of their commitment to the community of Austin and the environment. Creminelli recently launched their biggest sustainability initiative to produce their snack packs using 80% post-consumer recycled material.

Visit the Creminelli booth at Brush Square Park to discover a new snack while doing good for the community. And, sign up for a chance to win a weekend getaway for two!