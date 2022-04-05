Digital Health Solutions Are Changing How We See Healthcare-But What Exactly Are They?

Digital health solutions… Will they change how we see, understand, and deliver healthcare? Absolutely. In fact, they already are.

As you may have heard during the Digital Acceleration + The Tech-Enabled Patient SXSW session, healthcare is undergoing a rapid digital transformation.

But the digital healthcare field is new, confusing, and more cluttered every day. And while systemic, organizational, and wide-spread adoption of digital health and digital therapeutics seems inevitable, we still have a long way to go.

What exactly is a digital health solution? These software-driven, evidence-based medical platforms demonstrate an ability to treat, manage or prevent a disease or condition. In other words, a typically mobile and app-based solution aimed at a specific medical condition, like diabetes, depression, anxiety, heart failure, hypertension, etc.

But not all digital health solutions are equal. In fact, few even have FDA-clearance. And that’s just the beginning. We’ve put together an e-book to help you understand the landscape, and what to look for in a digital solution, including:

Key developments from the past two years in digital health solutions

Questions to ask when qualifying solutions

Steps to implementing organizational-level solutions

What to expect next

