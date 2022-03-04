Dinner is Served – Don’t Miss The 2022 Dairy MAX SouthBites Dinners

SXSW 2022 is fast approaching and we’re cooking up something delicious for foodies and festival fans. In addition to masterful creatives and tech industry leaders, Austin plays host to culinary visionaries who demonstrate their flavorful skills in multi-course dining experiences.

This SouthBites Dinner will give registrants and the general public a truly unique mouth watering evening featuring a menu inspired by farm-to-table dairy products.

SouthBites Presents: A Locally Sourced Dinner – Farmer Meets Chef Hosted by Dairy MAX

Location: Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey Street Suite 110, Austin, TX 78701

Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey Street Suite 110, Austin, TX 78701 Date: Monday, March 14

Monday, March 14 Time: 6:00pm – 9:00pm

6:00pm – 9:00pm Cost: $140 per seat

Join us at James Beard Finalist Kevin Fink’s Emmer & Rye, known for its focus on seasonal and local cuisine. This dinner hosted by Dairy MAX features dairy’s farm-to-table story. It’s the perfect setting to discover how it is locally sourced and the ongoing commitment by dairy farmers to sustainability that nourishes people and the planet. Be a part of this multi-course dining experience with cocktails and more during SXSW!

Please note: Due to the constraints of the event, we are unable to accommodate any dietary restrictions or allergies. We appreciate your understanding.