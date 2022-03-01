Welcome to Dollyverse: Dolly Parton to Drop Limited-Edition NFTs at SXSW

Leading up to the eagerly awaited releases of her original novel, Run, Rose, Run, co-written with bestselling author James Patterson, and its companion music album, global superstar and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee Dolly Parton is partnering with FOX Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL) to launch “Dollyverse,” an audience-centric Web3 experience, at SXSW starting next week.

Parton will make her first-ever appearance at SXSW on March 18, beginning with a conversation with James Patterson about the project at ACL Live at The Moody Theater moderated by Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Connie Britton (9-1-1, Nashville, Friday Night Lights). Following the conversation, Parton will give a live performance featuring songs from Run, Rose, Run (set to drop on March 7), along with a few of her hits.

“Dolly Parton’s participation in SXSW 2022 fulfills one of our longtime goals and we’re absolutely ecstatic to have her involved in this year’s event in such a unique way,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer for SXSW. “Beyond her legendary status in the music industry, Dolly embodies the SXSW spirit as she extends her unique brand of creativity across many verticals. Most importantly, Dolly serves as an inspirational and unifying role model for millions of fans – spanning different ages, occupations, and viewpoints – from all over the world.”

The performance at ACL Live is open to SXSW badge holders only and available on a first-come, first-serve basis depending on venue capability. Kovic, Callie Twisselman, Electra Mustaine, and The Brothers Moore will open the night.

The entire event will be streamed live for free on “Dollyverse” by Eluvio. Additionally, the “Dollyverse” will release an exclusive selection of official and certified Dolly NFT collectibles, including limited-edition NFTs of the Run, Rose, Run music album and a limited series of Dolly-inspired NFT artwork, for purchase during and after SXSW. In-person attendees at Parton’s performance will be able to claim a free NFT, while fans streaming the event will be able to receive tokens authenticating their participation.

“There’s almost nothing more important to me than connecting with my fans. And I’m almost always up for trying something new and different. I’d say releasing NFTs at my first ever appearance at SXSW, with James Patterson by my side, definitely counts as new and different!” – Dolly Parton

Dates for the “Dollyverse” limited-run and a schedule of NFT drops and information regarding her appearance at ACL Live will be announced in the coming days.

“Dolly is a true pioneer who brings the highest level of quality, heart and authenticity to everything she touches,” said Scott Greenberg, CEO of BCL. “Which is why she’s the perfect person to introduce to the mainstream audience an easy-to-use, Web3 experience that will live stream her SXSW event and provide them the opportunity own and enjoy her music – not just a right to stream it – all designed to bring Dolly even closer to her fans.”

