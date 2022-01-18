Finalists Announced for the 2022 SXSW Pitch Startup Event

Announcing the 14th annual SXSW Pitch Finalists representing the most cutting-edge technologies from across the globe at SXSW 2022.

From March 12-13, SXSW Pitch will showcase 45 companies within 9 distinct categories. The finalists will present to a live audience of high-profile media, venture capital investors, and a panel of expert judges. This season’s judges include industry moguls like Jim Breyer (Breyer Capital), Stacy Feld (Johnson & Johnson), Lance Armstrong (Next Ventures), Deena Shakir (Lux Capital), former Walmart CEO Marc Lore, and more.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting SXSW Pitch again here in Austin for it’s 14th year of programming,” said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. “Since its beginning, SXSW Pitch has significantly helped shape the early-stage venture ecosystem and connected promising companies with the resources they need to thrive. This year’s competition will proudly feature the highest tier of presenting companies in event history, and we are looking forward to seeing how these startups continue to make industry change moving forward.”

Finalists of 2022 SXSW Pitch

Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice

beingAI Limited (Hong Kong, Hong Kong)

CIRQ+ (Scottsdale, AZ)

Hume AI (New York, NY)

Mod Tech Labs (Austin, TX)

Sylvester.ai (Calgary, Canada)

Enterprise & Smart Data

CaseCTRL (Houston, TX)

KeyCaliber (Washington, DC)

Mozart Data (San Francisco, CA)

Syrup Tech (New York, NY)

ZeBrand (New York, NY)

Entertainment, Gaming & Content

Action Face (Berkeley, CA)

Feelbelt (Berlin, Germany)

Nailbot (Carlsbad, CA)

NFT Music Marketplace (Paris, France)

Social Cipher (Los Angeles, CA)

Extended Reality & Immersive Technology

iQ3Connect (Woburn, MA)

Matsuko (Kosice, Slovakia)

Mictic One (Zurich, Switzerland)

Reality Crisis (Helsinki, Finland)

Zaubar (Berlin, Germany)

Future of Work

Anthill (Chicago, IL)

I’mbesideyou (Minatoku, Japan)

Lucy (Singapore, Singapore)

Normal (Singapore, Singapore)

OnLoop (Singapore, Singapore)

Health, Wearables & Wellbeing

Sonavi Labs (Baltimore, MD)

Nephrodite (Austin, TX)

NxgenPort (St. Paul, MI)

Botanisol Analytics (Boston, MA)

SmartTab (Denver, CO)

Innovative World Technologies

Dasygyr (Karachi, Pakistan)

Hilos (Portland, OR)

Kleiderly (Berlin, Germany)

Nth Cycle (Beverly, MA)

SAVRpak (San Juan Capistrano, CA)

Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics

4.screen (Munich, Germany)

HeyCharge (Munich, Germany)

Glaza (Los Angeles, CA)

JusticeText (Irvine, CA)

Kiro Action (Austin, TX)

Social & Culture

MOGL (Miami, FL)

IMMAD (Quincy, MA)

Sustain.Life (New York, NY)

Gregarious (New York, NY)

Pinwheel (Austin, TX)

To date, 572 companies have participated in SXSW Pitch, with over 82 percent receiving funding and acquisitions in excess of almost $14.5 billion. Of these startup companies, 17 percent have been acquired by the likes of Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable, Constant Contact, and Harmon.

The 2022 Pitch event will feature 25 companies on Saturday, March 12 and 20 companies on Sunday, March 13 at the Hilton Austin Downtown. A winner from each category as well as the the Best In Show award will be announced during the SXSW Pitch Award Ceremony on Sunday, March 13. For a complete list of the 2022 Finalists, including alternates, visit the SXSW Pitch page.

