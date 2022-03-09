Free Outdoor Screenings Presented by Disney+ on March 12

Experience the magic of Disney+ at this year’s SXSW with a free outdoor screening of some of Disney’s biggest blockbuster hits. Whether it’s a wise-cracking skipper, the Queen of Mean, or a Marvel legend, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The all-day event will consist of a triple screening of Disney’s Jungle Cruise at 11:30am, Disney’s Cruella at 3:30pm, and Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at 7:30pm, as well as giveaways, larger-than-life characters, free popcorn, and much, much more. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters from the films, whether it’s adventure gear for Jungle Cruise, black and white inspired Punk Rock fashion for Cruella, or your favorite Hero’s costume for Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Grab your friends and family, dress to impress, and take a photo in our special photo booth to enter for a chance to win prizes.

Everyone’s invited so make sure to head on out to the Long Center Terrace in Austin, TX from 10:30am to 9:45pm CT on March 12 and get ready for a thrilling day of adventure, magic, and outrageous vogue fashion! And to learn more about all the great movies and shows streaming on Disney+, visit DisneyPlus.com.