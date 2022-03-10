How You Can Save Them All with Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is coming to Austin to talk all things no-kill and saving homeless dogs and cats, something Austin is passionate about too!

What started as a no-kill sanctuary in southern Utah, now reaches every corner of America through its lifesaving centers and over 3,500 network partnerships, all with the goal of saving all homeless dogs and cats.

And in 2019, Best Friends’ CEO Julie Castle put a stake in the ground and announced Best Friends’ biggest goal yet: creating a no-kill America by 2025.

Last year, about 347,000 cats and dogs were killed in our nation’s shelters…but thanks to communities like Austin, full of people dedicated to our furry friends we can and will save them all.

Best Friends is leading the no-kill movement by running lifesaving community programs for cats and dogs, providing support and training for animal shelters and rescue groups, and mobilizing community members on behalf of pets in need across the country.

You can meet the Best Friends team at SXSW and learn how to make a positive change in your community and help your local animal shelters save more lives.

Follow Best Friends on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for the latest up-to-date info.