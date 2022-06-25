Introducing SXSW Iconic Moments

Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW has emerged as the premier destination for creatives across the globe.

We’re opening the SX video vault to bring you exclusive content featuring creative visionaries from the worlds of tech, film, music, education, and beyond.

Journey through years of SXSW Iconic Moments to watch culture-defining sessions. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together.

“The event has changed in many surprising and meaningful ways since 1987, but at its core, SXSW remains a tool for creative people to develop their careers by bringing together people from around the globe to meet, learn, and share ideas. (And maybe have a few once-in-a-lifetime experiences.)” – Roland Swenson, CEO of SXSW

Dive into the SX archives to hear from industry leaders, artists, filmmakers, and more. Video categories include Technology, Music, Film & Episodics, Culture, Government, Education, Politics, Comedy, and AI.

