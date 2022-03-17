Introducing White Claw® Surf

White Claw® Hard Seltzer is bringing something entirely new and different to the hard seltzer category with the launch of White Claw® Surf. White Claw® Surf is a collision of flavors for sensational refreshment available in Citrus Yuzu Smash, Tropical Pomelo Smash, Watermelon Lime Smash, and Wildberry Acai Smash.

To celebrate the launch of White Claw® Surf, the brand launched a campaign called “Surf Like No Other” in partnership with professional surfers Ivy Miller, Hunter Jones and Blair Conklin to experience surf like never before. The surfers proved that it’s possible to surf anywhere, from snowy hills and sand dunes to fountains, canals, rivers and lakes around the U.S. The Surf Tour series that is shared on the surfer’s social channels as well as the brand’s social channels.

The Surf Tour will culminate at South by Southwest® (SXSW®), where White Claw® is the official hard seltzer. White Claw® Surf will be front and center throughout SXSW, surrounding events and with a custom White Claw® Surf House from March 17 – March 19. Attendees will be among the first to experience White Claw® Surf and hear from the Surf Tour athletes with an exclusive panel on the future of surf.