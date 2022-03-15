MAPS x Vine Ventures Partnership and Fundraise

The psychedelic renaissance has arrived. It is the culmination of decades of diligent research and advocacy led by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS). Founded in 1986 by Rick Doblin, MAPS pushed through immense political and scientific resistance in order to revolutionize mental health treatment. Today, MAPS is in the final stages of FDA approval for MDMA-assisted therapy for the treatment of PTSD, a critical milestone that will propel psychedelics into the mainstream.

Since its inception, MAPS has been a donation-based, non-profit organization. However, as it faces the steep costs of clinical trials and commercialization, the organization is now pursuing its first non-philanthropic raise.

Vine Ventures has proudly co-developed a vehicle with MAPS that we’re calling the Regenerative Financing Vine, which will raise $70M for MAPS in exchange for a share of future MDMA and MDMA-related revenue for 8 years. The financing will enable MAPS to achieve its mission without giving up equity or allowing for-profit motives to influence its patient-first values. Critically, MAPS will set the cultural and commercial bar for the first new psychedelic medicine since ketamine, and will be able to affordably price MDMA-assisted therapy in order to maximize patient access.

Additional details on the raise can be found here. If you are interested in participating, please contact Vine Ventures at dt@vine.vc.