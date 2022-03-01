Meet An Icon Reloaded – Volkswagen ID. Buzz Around SXSW

Need a lift at the best event of the year? Then get ready to meet an icon! Volkswagen can’t wait to introduce you to the all-new and all-electric ID. Buzz at SXSW. Discover the feeling of sustainable van life paired with state-of-the-art technology and design. Where? Well, that’s a secret yet to be revealed. Keep your eyes open all around the SXSW area for the ID. Buzz and its special guests on board.

How can cars become sustainable? Volkswagen has a clear objective: carbon-neutral mobility for everyone. Join the conversation throughout SXSW digitally as well as onsite and learn about the measures taken towards moving society net carbon-neutral.

Find inspiration from mesmerizing personalities and join our way to shape sustainable, connected, safe and tailored mobility solutions for generations to come.

It’s time to create some buzz!