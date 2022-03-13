Announcing the addition of the SXSW Conference session Into the Metaverse: Creators, Commerce and Connection, featuring Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta and co-founder and co-CEO of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, alongside Daymond John, founder & CEO of FUBU, CEO of The Shark Group, two-time New York Times best-selling author, and the star of ABC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning show Shark Tank, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 2:30pm CT at the Austin Convention Center in Ballroom D. This session will also be streamed exclusively for SXSW registrants and SXSW Online pass holders and will feature Mark Zuckerberg appearing virtually and Daymond John appearing in person.

In October 2021, Facebook became Meta to reflect a new focus on developing social experiences for the metaverse – moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality. The next chapter for the internet will redefine the way we work, play and connect. Daymond John and Mark Zuckerberg will discuss what this future will look like, the foundational technologies required to bring it to life and the opportunities the metaverse could unlock for businesses, creators and individuals around the world.

