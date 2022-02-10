We’re back with another Weekly Roundup of new Showcasing Artists taking the stage at the 2022 SXSW Music Festival.

Dive into this Thursday’s audible feast of 50+ artists including Denton, TX rock group Midlake with their eagerly awaited fifth album For the Sake of Bethel Woods dropping in March; London-based “bubble gum dancehall” singer-rapper Alicai Harley; and electronic synthpop New York duo Xeno & Oaklander, to name a few. Main live music course to follow March 14-20 in Austin, TX and online.

While you are counting down the days to SXSW 2022, here are some ways to get to know our lineup:

New 2022 Showcasing Artists

Alicai Harley (London UK-ENGLAND)

BALTHVS (Bogotá COLOMBIA)

Blood (Philadelphia PA)

Body of Light (Phoenix AZ)

Cliffdiver (Tulsa OK)

Damar Davis (Los Angeles CA)

Deanna Petcoff (Toronto ON)

DJ Mozes (Boston MA)

DOSSEY (Austin TX)

Electric Seed (Lafayette LA)

Ella Rosa (Reading UK-ENGLAND)

Flesh of Morning (Austin TX)

Gina Chavez (Austin TX)

GRLS (Mexico City MEXICO)

Guy Forsyth Blues Band (Austin TX)

Hermajestie The Hung (Austin TX)

Hollyy (Chicago IL)

Intre (San Antonio TX)

Jourdin Pauline (Georgetown GUYANA)

JT Donaldson (Austin TX)

Just John (Toronto ON)

KVN (Austin TX)

Los Texmaniacs (San Antonio TX)

Louisianna Purchase (Austin TX)

Louque (Lafayette LA)

M.C. (Tulsa OK)

Mamalarky (Atlanta GA)

Max Pope (London UK-ENGLAND)

Midlake (Denton TX)

Migs718 (Staten Island NY)

Mike Dimes (San Antonio TX)

Mike Melinoe (Detroit MI)

Miles Medina (Fremont CA)

Nailah Blackman (Cunupia TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO)

Nancy Sanchez (Toluca MEXICO)

Noah Vonne (West Hollywood CA)

Noodles (Austin TX)

Ras Kwame (London UK-ENGLAND)

Ruth Koleva (Sofia BULGARIA)

Sixteen Deluxe (Austin TX)

Spllit (Baton Rouge LA)

SRSQ (Dallas TX)

Straight Razor (Los Angeles CA)

Suarez !nspired Republic (Suarez Republic) (Tulsa OK)

Tenants (Portland OR)

The 27s (Los Angeles CA)

The 40 Acre Mule (Dallas TX)

The Bright Light Social Hour (Austin TX)

Tribe Mafia (Austin TX)

Waltzer (Chicago IL)

Will and The Wilderness (Austin TX)

Xeno & Oaklander (New York NY)

Zelma Stone (San Francisco CA)

+/- { Plus/Minus } (New York NY)



